MDA seals different schools functions in residential buildings

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement team Tuesday sealed the schools located in various buildings for carrying out commercial activities in the residential building in New Shah Shams Housing Scheme here.

A spokesperson for MDA said that Mohammad Rashid's Plot 1-D in D Block, Nabil Hussain's Plot No.

227 B, Mohammad Nazim's Plot No. 464 D, Inamullah's Plot No. A13, Sheikh Mohammad Munir's Plot A312, Mohammad Akram's Plot C 8 I were sealed for commercial activity/school building.

Deputy Director Town Planning Shahid Anwar Majeed, Assistant Director Enforcement Afaq Ahmed Bhatti, Assistant Director Town Planning Rzwan Mansha, District Police and Enforcement Squad carried out operation, he concluded.