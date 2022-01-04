UrduPoint.com

MDA Seals Different Schools Functions In Residential Buildings

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2022 | 09:19 PM

MDA seals different schools functions in residential buildings

Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement team Tuesday sealed the schools located in various buildings for carrying out commercial activities in the residential building in New Shah Shams Housing Scheme here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement team Tuesday sealed the schools located in various buildings for carrying out commercial activities in the residential building in New Shah Shams Housing Scheme here.

A spokesperson for MDA said that Mohammad Rashid's Plot 1-D in D Block, Nabil Hussain's Plot No.

227 B, Mohammad Nazim's Plot No. 464 D, Inamullah's Plot No. A13, Sheikh Mohammad Munir's Plot A312, Mohammad Akram's Plot C 8 I were sealed for commercial activity/school building.

Deputy Director Town Planning Shahid Anwar Majeed, Assistant Director Enforcement Afaq Ahmed Bhatti, Assistant Director Town Planning Rzwan Mansha, District Police and Enforcement Squad carried out operation, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Police Afaq Ahmed Rashid Housing

Recent Stories

More Than 300,000 People Without Power After Snowf ..

More Than 300,000 People Without Power After Snowfall in US Capital Area - Track ..

2 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Stresses Need for Full Conformity With Deal, ..

OPEC+ Stresses Need for Full Conformity With Deal, Compensation Mechanism

2 minutes ago
 68 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in federal capita ..

68 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in federal capital

2 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro will not undergo surgery: doctors

Bolsonaro will not undergo surgery: doctors

2 minutes ago
 OPEC, allies agree on another modest oil output hi ..

OPEC, allies agree on another modest oil output hike

5 minutes ago
 World Braille Day observed

World Braille Day observed

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.