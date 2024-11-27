Open Menu

MDA Seals Four Office Of Illegal Housing Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 07:21 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Multan Development Authority (MDA) sealed officers of four unauthorised housing schemes, here on Wednesday.

Joint teams of the MDA Enforcement and Urban Planning Directorates carried out operations throughout the city.

During an operation at Northern Bypass Road, the enforcement team sealed the offices of Punjab Small Industries Corporation and WAPDA Town, citing non-compliance with MDA bylaws and regulations. The offices of the secretary, president, and owner of these schemes were also shut down.

Meanwhile, the booking office of an unnamed housing scheme owned by Chaudhry Tahir, located at Peeran Ghaib Road was also sealed, while, the site office of an illegal housing scheme named 'Sohni Dharti', owned by Qari Abdul Rauf, was also sealed.

