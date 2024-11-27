MDA Seals Four Office Of Illegal Housing Schemes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 07:21 PM
The Multan Development Authority (MDA) sealed officers of four unauthorised housing schemes, here on Wednesday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Multan Development Authority (MDA) sealed officers of four unauthorised housing schemes, here on Wednesday.
Joint teams of the MDA Enforcement and Urban Planning Directorates carried out operations throughout the city.
During an operation at Northern Bypass Road, the enforcement team sealed the offices of Punjab Small Industries Corporation and WAPDA Town, citing non-compliance with MDA bylaws and regulations. The offices of the secretary, president, and owner of these schemes were also shut down.
Meanwhile, the booking office of an unnamed housing scheme owned by Chaudhry Tahir, located at Peeran Ghaib Road was also sealed, while, the site office of an illegal housing scheme named 'Sohni Dharti', owned by Qari Abdul Rauf, was also sealed.
Recent Stories
Lahore Metro Bus becomes fully operational
Paintings, fashion show attracts crowds at Nishtar Hall
Addl DC visits BISP Distribution Points in Taimergrah
3-day polio campaign in Multan from Dec 16
MoHR Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar calls on Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi
State-run Poonch University VC calls on AJK President
Police held drug dealers, arm holders during operation
LESCO collects Rs. 7.048m in 24 hours
Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Navy to be continue till Dec 8
Maulana Zafar Ali Khan remembered
Gold Prices surge by Rs1,600 per tola
ICT Police conduct flag march to ensure law & order
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore Metro Bus becomes fully operational1 minute ago
-
Paintings, fashion show attracts crowds at Nishtar Hall22 seconds ago
-
Addl DC visits BISP Distribution Points in Taimergrah3 minutes ago
-
3-day polio campaign in Multan from Dec 162 minutes ago
-
MoHR Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar calls on Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi4 minutes ago
-
State-run Poonch University VC calls on AJK President2 minutes ago
-
Police held drug dealers, arm holders during operation2 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs. 7.048m in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Navy to be continue till Dec 82 minutes ago
-
Maulana Zafar Ali Khan remembered8 minutes ago
-
ICT Police conduct flag march to ensure law & order8 minutes ago
-
Crucial changes finalised for Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research8 minutes ago