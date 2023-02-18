UrduPoint.com

MDA Seals Illegal Commercial Plaza

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MDA seals illegal commercial plaza

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) here on Saturday sealed an illegal commercial plaza during a special operation launched against unapproved buildings at Fish market and adjacent areas.

According to the official sources, the enforcement directorate issued repeated notices to the owners of illegal buildings directing them to get map approval from the Multan Development Authority at the earliest.

The action has been taken over non-compliance and the plaza has been sealed, the sources said.

The enforcement team also launched operation against encroachment at Northern Bypass road, Syedanwala Bypass Chowk, Model Town Chowk and T-Chowk. The team removed encroachment to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

Meanwhile, the MDA officials issued notices to Green Land Catering and Shadi Hall for illegal organizing marriage ceremonies at the Hall without proper approval.

