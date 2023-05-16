MDA seals office of illegal colony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) sealed the office of an illegal housing society at Northern Bypass here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, following instruction from DG MDA Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikraam, a team of MDA officers raided and sealed the office of an illegal housing society, 7wonder.

The owner of the colony was selling plots illegally. MDA officials sealed the main office, located near Model Town at Northern Bypass.