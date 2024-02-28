MDA Seals Over 26 Unapproved Buildings
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 09:08 PM
MDA enforcement team raided unapproved and non-commercialization buildings and sealed over 26 unapproved buildings
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) MDA enforcement team raided unapproved and non-commercialization buildings and sealed over 26 unapproved buildings.
Under the directions of Director General MDA Dr. Muhammad Zahid Ikram, the MDA enforcement team took action against unapproved commercial constructions and sealed Muhammad Ali's illegal and unapproved under-construction commercial warehouse in Al-Qaim Town, illegal commercial halls of Muhammad Wasim and Muhammad Ajmal on Vehari Road.
6 unapproved shops by Khalid Maqbool, 2 shops by Aslam, 4 shops by Ahmed and 4 unapproved shops by Khalid Chaudhry were sealed on Naubahar Nahar Road.
Likewise, 4 unapproved shops of Rana Adeel at Multan Bypass Road were sealed. Apart from this, Tasty Garden Restaurant on Bahawalpur Road and Sanjuk Palace Wedding Hall in Shah Rukn-e-Alam colony were also sealed.
The walls of Latif-ur-Rehman's unauthorized service station near Bakhtawar Amin Hospital on the Northern Bypass Road were demolished.
Encroachments were also removed from Vehari Chowk, T Chowk, and Shah Rukn-e-Alam colony, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
Rashid Sajid's under-construction commercial structure, shed, etc were demolished with the help of machinery on the plot of Punjab Small Industries near Ngana Chowk on the same road. Further, encroachments were also removed from Model Town and Faiz Aam Chowk.
Apart from this, encroachments on the Ram Kali Multan Bypass road in the form of illegal truck parking were removed in the context of redressal of public complaints.
Recent Stories
Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi opens Sports Gala ..
Man found dead in wheat fields
Int'l Wheelchair Day to be observed on March 1
CCPO reviews law and order situation
Youth-centric think tank CDS launched to roll out national dialogue platform
Administration cancels leaves of staff to cope with situation during rain
COAS lauds ASP Shehrbano for her selfless devotion to duty and professionalism
Corps Commander Peshawar meets Utmanzai tribe elders
Court summons PTI founder in female judge threatening case
WAPDA digitalizes pre-historic rock carvings in Diamer Basha Dam Project
Court hands down death penalty to rapist-cum-killer
National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi opens Sports Gala 20245 minutes ago
-
British delegation visiting Pakistan to bolster bilateral trade5 minutes ago
-
Man found dead in wheat fields7 minutes ago
-
Int'l Wheelchair Day to be observed on March 17 minutes ago
-
CCPO reviews law and order situation7 minutes ago
-
Youth-centric think tank CDS launched to roll out national dialogue platform7 minutes ago
-
Administration cancels leaves of staff to cope with situation during rain7 minutes ago
-
COAS lauds ASP Shehrbano for her selfless devotion to duty and professionalism8 minutes ago
-
Corps Commander Peshawar meets Utmanzai tribe elders5 minutes ago
-
Court summons PTI founder in female judge threatening case5 minutes ago
-
WAPDA digitalizes pre-historic rock carvings in Diamer Basha Dam Project5 minutes ago
-
Court hands down death penalty to rapist-cum-killer5 minutes ago