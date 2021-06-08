MDA seals private company store

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :A team of enforcement unit of Multan Development (MDA) sealed store of a private company which was running in a domestic building in Hassan Parwana colony.

The building was being used commercially without approval of map located on plot no 19 in the colony.

Today, assistant director Town Planning, Mansha Rizwan, Building inspector, staffers of enforcement unit and police conducted the operation, says a release issued here on Tuesday.