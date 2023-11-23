MDA seals six unapproved commercial buildings

Multan Development Authority (MDA) has raided against unapproved commercial constructions and sealed six illegal commercial buildings

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Multan Development Authority (MDA) has raided against unapproved commercial constructions and sealed six illegal commercial buildings.

The MDA enforcement teams under the directions of Director General MDA Zahid Ikram, raided Piran Ghaib road and sealed Mitho commercial hall, Anwar milk shop, Shohban petrol pump unit and four illegal shops owned by Muhammad Afzal.

The team also stopped the under-construction work at a shop owned by Dr Iqbal and Muhammad Bilal's under construction hall and seized goods.

