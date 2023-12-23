Open Menu

MDA Seals Various Illegal, Unapproved Commercial Buildings

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MDA seals various illegal, unapproved commercial buildings

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Multan Development Authority (MDA) took action against illegal and unapproved commercial constructions at Bosan road and sealed various buildings here on Saturday.

The MDA enforcement team under the directions of DG MDA Zahid Ikram, sealed Zona car Care, Oscar petrol Pump, Bashir Plaza, KIPS College (KIPS) Sabzazaar Campus, NEXT College, Ahmed Sweets, Mubarak Malik Shopping, Riyaz and Sons, Hyder Gift Shopping, Chaman Ice Cream and two commercial halls owned by Mahboob Tariq and Bloomfield Hall Officers Colony campus.

Enforcement Directorate and Town Planning Directorate officials and Enforcement squad of MDA participated in the operation.

