MDA Served Notice To Deposit Outstanding Tax Dues

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:24 PM

MDA served notice to deposit outstanding tax dues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Excise and Taxation department issued warning of action against Multan Development Authority (MDA) for not paying its outstanding property tax arrears, official source said on Wednesday.

Following this, notices undersigned Director Excise Abdullah Khan were served separately on DG, director finance and director management of MDA to implement the order.

The authority was stated to have not submitted Rs 4 million outstanding tax to Excise department, despite serving notice on January 3, 2020.

The notice available with this agency outlined as '.

....In view of the above it is requested that the outstanding amount in respect of MDA may got cleared in the best interest of the government revenue as the government was pressing hard for the clearance of outstanding amounts on top priority basis.

Markets including Zakariya Center under jurisdiction of MDA had not cleared about Rs4 million tax for the past five-year. Excise official issued fresh warning of sealing the said properties if the authority could fail to submit requisite amount immediately.

