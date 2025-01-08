Open Menu

MDA Team Removes Encroachment From City Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) Enforcement Directorate Wednesday removed encroachment from different parts of the city as well as some makeshift huts from New Shah Shams Colony, with warning to people living there to vacate the plots within two days.

An MDA spokesman said that the enforcement team, continued operations against elements involved in encroaching state owned land causing public nuisance. The team cleared road from Chungi No 9 to Eidgah, Bosan road till Tahsil Chowk where encroachments were also removed from the service roads.

Acting on a complaint received on Pakistan Citizen Portal, the official team took some illegal mini petrol pumps and their units in possession at Ansari Chowk in Shah Rukn-e-Alam colony. On another complaint, the team removed many makeshift huts at empty plots in New Shah Shams colony and gave two days to the people living there to vacate the area.

Meanwhile, as per orders of DG MDA, staff deployed at a camp site at Double Phatak, a point notorious for encroachment, was continuously inspecting the area to prevent chances of re-emergence of encroachers there, the spokesman said.

