MDA Team Removes Encroachment From City Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 06:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) Enforcement Directorate Wednesday removed encroachment from different parts of the city as well as some makeshift huts from New Shah Shams Colony, with warning to people living there to vacate the plots within two days.
An MDA spokesman said that the enforcement team, continued operations against elements involved in encroaching state owned land causing public nuisance. The team cleared road from Chungi No 9 to Eidgah, Bosan road till Tahsil Chowk where encroachments were also removed from the service roads.
Acting on a complaint received on Pakistan Citizen Portal, the official team took some illegal mini petrol pumps and their units in possession at Ansari Chowk in Shah Rukn-e-Alam colony. On another complaint, the team removed many makeshift huts at empty plots in New Shah Shams colony and gave two days to the people living there to vacate the area.
Meanwhile, as per orders of DG MDA, staff deployed at a camp site at Double Phatak, a point notorious for encroachment, was continuously inspecting the area to prevent chances of re-emergence of encroachers there, the spokesman said.
Recent Stories
UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..
Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025
UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025
RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..
PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders
‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sustainable national food securit ..
Imran Khan’s applications for medical examination, communication with sons app ..
Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: ..
Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital withi ..
Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MDA team removes encroachment from city areas1 minute ago
-
LDA seals another 77 properties1 minute ago
-
FTO Multan office resolves 1,347 complaints of taxpayers1 minute ago
-
Drug-peddler gets 10-year imprisonment1 minute ago
-
CDA chairman pushes for stricter oversight of private housing societies1 minute ago
-
Key dacoit from home burglary gang nabbed11 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Arora appreciates Sufi festival organisation11 minutes ago
-
LESCO devises plan to address meters shortage issue11 minutes ago
-
Over 74,000 service requests received via ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ app11 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of kite flying11 minutes ago
-
Medical camp, expo on diabetes held at IUB11 minutes ago
-
Good news for LDA City allottees soon: DG11 minutes ago