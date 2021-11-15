UrduPoint.com

MDA Thwarts Illegal Occupation Of Its Plot

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:27 PM

MDA thwarts illegal occupation of its plot

Another attempt to seize Multan Development Authority's (MDA) balance plot was foiled by the authority's enforcement Team and State and Land Department on the orders of Director General Qaiser Saleem,Upon receiving the information of seizure of MDA's Balance Plot No. 177A in Shams Colony, Director State Tahir Shah and Deputy Director Enforcement Mohsin Raza immediately rushed to the spot and thwarted the seizure attempt, said a news release issued here on Monday

All the construction work on the plot was demolished. The Multan Development Authority (MDA) administration has also registered an FIR against the occupation mafia a few days back by thwarting the attempt to occupy the same plot at night.

