Open Menu

MDA Tightens Noose Around Illegal Housing Schemes

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM

MDA tightens noose around illegal housing schemes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Multan Development Authority (MDA) has intensified crackdown on unauthorized housing schemes in the region.

Acting under the directives of Director General MDA, Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan, the MDA’s enforcement team sealed three unauthorized housing projects during an operation here on Thursday.

Under the guidance of Director Urban Planning, Qaswar Abbas and Deputy Director Enforcement, Muhammad Imran, the MDA team carried out swift operations against illegal developments. The recent action led to the sealing of over 30 booking offices associated with the unapproved "Gulberg Executive" housing scheme located at Southern Bypass Road.

Meanwhile, the team also sealed the main entrance and office of “Al-Rehman Villas,” another unauthorized project located opposite the DHA gate on Matti Tal Road. Furthermore, another illegal scheme, “Mujahid Green Valley”, situated near Nangana Chowk on Northern Bypass Road, also faced similar consequences.

Director General MDA, Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan, reaffirmed the Authority's unwavering commitment to curbing illegal housing schemes that deceive citizens and jeopardize their hard-earned savings. “The MDA is fully committed to uprooting the mafias exploiting public trust with unauthorized housing schemes,” he explained.

Related Topics

Multan Road Gulberg Housing

Recent Stories

PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens

PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

3 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

5 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

5 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

7 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

7 hours ago
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

10 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

19 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

19 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan