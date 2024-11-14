MDA tightens noose around illegal housing schemes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Multan Development Authority (MDA) has intensified crackdown on unauthorized housing schemes in the region.

Acting under the directives of Director General MDA, Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan, the MDA’s enforcement team sealed three unauthorized housing projects during an operation here on Thursday.

Under the guidance of Director Urban Planning, Qaswar Abbas and Deputy Director Enforcement, Muhammad Imran, the MDA team carried out swift operations against illegal developments. The recent action led to the sealing of over 30 booking offices associated with the unapproved "Gulberg Executive" housing scheme located at Southern Bypass Road.

Meanwhile, the team also sealed the main entrance and office of “Al-Rehman Villas,” another unauthorized project located opposite the DHA gate on Matti Tal Road. Furthermore, another illegal scheme, “Mujahid Green Valley”, situated near Nangana Chowk on Northern Bypass Road, also faced similar consequences.

Director General MDA, Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan, reaffirmed the Authority's unwavering commitment to curbing illegal housing schemes that deceive citizens and jeopardize their hard-earned savings. “The MDA is fully committed to uprooting the mafias exploiting public trust with unauthorized housing schemes,” he explained.