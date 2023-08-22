Open Menu

MDA To Allocate Plots For Police Martyrs In Housing Societies

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 06:37 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) has decided to allocate plots for Punjab Police Shuhada in recognition of their sacrifices in private housing societies in its controlled areas.

Director General MDA, Zahid Ikram, while holding a meeting with societies owners and developers on Tuesday said that two or three plots would for allocated for martyrs of police.

He informed that in big cities of the provinces housing societies had already reserved plots for them adding that it was a noble cause and they should come forward to contribute to the cause. The DG underlined the need of devising a uniform formula in consultation with all stakeholders in this connection.

Besides MDA officials, owners of different housing societies attended the meeting held at conference room.

