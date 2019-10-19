UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MDA To Construct Flyover At Madni Chowk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 02:47 PM

MDA to construct flyover at Madni Chowk

The governing body of Multan Development Authority (MDA) during its 79th meeting, approved the construction of flyover costing Rs 600 million at Madni Chowk here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) : The governing body of Multan Development Authority (MDA) during its 79th meeting, approved the construction of flyover costing Rs 600 million at Madni Chowk here on Saturday.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had directed the authorities concerned to construct the flyover during his visit to Multan.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner/DG MDA Aamir Khattak said that CM Sardar Usman Buzdar was paying a special focus on the development of South Punjab.

He said that special funds would be obtained from the provincial government for the MDA.

He added that traffic signals would be installed at metro bus route to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow. The DG MDA directed the officers concerned to stop installation of studs at roads and review the decision in this regard.

Members Provincial Assembly Sabeen Gull, Saleem Labor, vice chairman MDA Mumtaz Qureshi, Additonal DG MDA Chaudhry Anwar and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Provincial Assembly Metro Visit Traffic From Government Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Fundraiser fashion show held in Hong Kong to promo ..

4 minutes ago

Johnson Warns UK Parliament About 'Little Appetite ..

4 minutes ago

Champion Marquez secures his first pole at Japan M ..

6 minutes ago

UK parliament could reduce significance of Brexit ..

6 minutes ago

Burn, trauma, plastic surgery center at DHQ Chitra ..

7 minutes ago

UK Parliament Speaker Selects for Vote Letwin's Am ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.