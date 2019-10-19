MDA to construct flyover at Madni Chowk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) : The governing body of Multan Development Authority (MDA) during its 79th meeting, approved the construction of flyover costing Rs 600 million at Madni Chowk here on Saturday.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had directed the authorities concerned to construct the flyover during his visit to Multan.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner/DG MDA Aamir Khattak said that CM Sardar Usman Buzdar was paying a special focus on the development of South Punjab.

He said that special funds would be obtained from the provincial government for the MDA.

He added that traffic signals would be installed at metro bus route to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow. The DG MDA directed the officers concerned to stop installation of studs at roads and review the decision in this regard.

Members Provincial Assembly Sabeen Gull, Saleem Labor, vice chairman MDA Mumtaz Qureshi, Additonal DG MDA Chaudhry Anwar and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.