MDA to ensure payment to affectees within 15 days

MULTAN, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) ::Director General Multan Development Authority Tanvir Iqbal instructed for early payment of dues to the affectees, whose land was acquired for widening of MDA-Dera Adda road.

The payments would be given within next 15 days, Tanvir stated on Tuesday.

Earlier, there was delay due to vacant seat of Land Acquisition Collector. Now, Land Acquisition Collector has been deputed and the payments would be released. He further stated that MDA had sufficient funds.

He stated that MDA-Dera Adda was an important road in the city and traffic usually remained stuck up. However, the widening of road would ensure smooth flow of traffic and facilitate the road users, he concluded.