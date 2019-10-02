UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MDA To Ensure Payment To Affectees Within 15 Days

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:00 AM

MDA to ensure payment to affectees within 15 days

MULTAN, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) ::Director General Multan Development Authority Tanvir Iqbal instructed for early payment of dues to the affectees, whose land was acquired for widening of MDA-Dera Adda road.

The payments would be given within next 15 days, Tanvir stated on Tuesday.

Earlier, there was delay due to vacant seat of Land Acquisition Collector. Now, Land Acquisition Collector has been deputed and the payments would be released. He further stated that MDA had sufficient funds.

He stated that MDA-Dera Adda was an important road in the city and traffic usually remained stuck up. However, the widening of road would ensure smooth flow of traffic and facilitate the road users, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Road Traffic

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler visits 3D-printed homes construction ..

51 minutes ago

SEC approves MoU between Sharjah and Dubai aviatio ..

51 minutes ago

Ecuador to Quit OPEC Starting January 2020 - Energ ..

33 minutes ago

Russia's GLONASS-M Backup Satellite to Start Opera ..

33 minutes ago

Germany Slams Iran's Revolutionary Guards Chief fo ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.