MDA To Implement Paperless E-FOAS System
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Multan Development Authority (MDA) has initiated practical measures to implement the Electronic File and Office Automation System (E-FOAS), marking a significant step toward digital transformation and efficiency in government operations.
To ensure smooth adoption of the system, a comprehensive training workshop has been organized for officers and staff. The initiative aims to replace the traditional manual file system with a fully paperless, computerized environment.
Director General MDA Rashid Irshad Hussain said that the introduction of E-FOAS will not only save time but also enhance service delivery for the citizens of Multan.
By utilizing digital technology, the system will streamline processes such as file drafting, complaint handling, and application management, he added.
The DG further stated that with the new digital database system, all records will remain readily accessible, eliminating the chances of data manipulation or loss. He emphasized that the timely execution of official matters under this modern system will ensure better governance and improved facilitation for the public.
This transition marks a key milestone in MDA’s journey toward a smart, transparent, and citizen-friendly administration.
