MDA to install advanced signal system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Multan Development Authority (MDA) is set to introduce an advanced traffic signal system at key intersections.

MDA Director General Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan said in a statement that the new system was aimed to improve traffic flow, enhance road safety, and address growing challenges of congestion and accidents.

He said state-of-the-art traffic signals would initially be installed at Nawan Shehr Chowk and Eidgah Chowk. Accompanied by Director Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Rao Zaka-ur-Rehman and Director Engineering Rana Waseem, he visited these locations to oversee the project’s progress.

The MDA DG said, “To tackle the increasing traffic issues and prevent accidents, outdated traffic signals are being upgraded to advanced systems. These new signals will use a modern lighting system that reflects signal colors "green, red, and yellow" directly onto the road surface, making them more visible to drivers.”

The modern signal system will also feature innovative pedestrian safety measures, including cat-eye lights on zebra crossings synchronized with traffic signals. Additionally, plans are underway to install emergency signal control buttons to assist elderly and disabled pedestrians.