MDA To Introduce Low-cost Housing Scheme For Poor People: Sindh Local Government Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Sindh Local Government Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Monday, said that Malir Development Authority (MDA) will introduce a low-cost housing scheme to cater for the needs of low-income people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Local Government Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Monday, said that Malir Development Authority (MDA) will introduce a low-cost housing scheme to cater for the needs of low-income people.

The minister while presiding over the governing body meeting of MDA here directed that before introducing new housing schemes in MDA, all the legal requirements related to the Revenue board should be fulfilled and the transfer of land of all the authorities to 'Form-II' must be ensured.

Nasir Shah said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's vision was to provide all possible relief and facilities to the people of Sindh and all the local bodies were being transformed as relief-providing institutions for the people to materialise Bilawal's vision.

The minister instructed concerned officers to take steps for increasing the salaries of MDA's daily wage employees on the pattern of the Sindh government.

He directed the MDA officers to follow the new rules of the Board of Revenue and resolve issues related to the Board of Revenue.

MDA, like other authorities, was considering buying required machinery and equipment for removal of encroachments as renting machinery for the purpose wastes both time and money, he said adding that various proposals were under consideration for the elimination of encroachments including establishing a separate police station of MDA and employing security guards on the pattern of KDA.

The meeting was informed that there has been a proposal to cancel the plots of those who have paid less than 50% price of the plot after fulfilling all the legal requirements and advertisements would be published in major newspapers regarding the defaulters.

"All possible facilities will be provided to those who are interested in building a university and hospital in MDA," Nasir Shah assured and stressed that terms of reference (ToR) would be framed for allotment of land for the university and hospital.

