MDA to introduce new residential colony for citizens with modern facilities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Multan Development Authority (MDA) Rana Abdul Jabbar said that work is underway to introduce new residential colony for citizens on cheaper rates with all modern facilities.

While talking to APP here on Friday , Chairman MDA Rana Abdul Jabbar said that they were striving their level best to ensure all facilities at the existing MDA colonies.

Abdul Jabbar said that the main issue of the city is clean drinking water and sewerage and informed that Japanese firm JICA is providing Rs four billion for up-gradation of WASA infrastructure in Multan.

He hoped that the it will help to replace the outdated sewerage and water supply lines and latest machinery.

He said that they would conduct a meeting with developers soon for boosting up development activities in the city and assured that MDA will provide all facilities to developers.

He said that employment opportunities will be created through commercial activities in the city and it will also be source of revenue for MDA.

He urged the citizens to get checked the maps from MDA before purchasing plots into private housing colonies. He also asked developers to get their colonies approved from MDA to avert any inconvenience.

Chairman MDA said that area inspectors were also directed to strictly implement the orders regarding illegal commercial constructions and housing colonies.

He said that the main source of income of MDA is commercial plazas, maps and approval of housing colonies and added that MDA staff was directed to treat the citizens politely and facilitate the people those visited the office.

He said that one marla land in Multan is consisted on 270 Square feet while there are complaints of less square feet by land owners to buyers and added that they will ensure implementation on set rules regarding this.

