MDA To Issue Smart Cards Under Property Record Digitization Soon

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) will issue smart cards to its clients for preserving property documentation for good under digitization.

As many as 1500 files have been digitilized of total 23000 so far and the process will be accomplished in different phases.

The idea was floated in 2009 while State and Land Management deptt of MDA has initaited the project in on October 3 last year which was tenders were invited through national dailies for bidding.

Committees were constituted for opening of tenders and after a transparent bidding, a company named Horizon technically qualified.

The company recommended Rs 6500 for each file wherein Rs 150 would be MDA fee in its financial bid followed by a contract signed in February this year between MDA and Horizan.

For transfer of property, the witnesses are identified on the spot through verification of the computerized National Idenity Cards by a link of NADRA.

Digit letters are issued to the owners after the process, said a release issued here on Thursday evening.

