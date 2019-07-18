MDA to launch housing colony for low-income people soon

The Multan Development Authority (MDA) will launch a housing colony in the city for low-income people soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The Multan Development Authority (MDA) will launch a housing colony in the city for low-income people soon.

MDA Chairman Rana Abdul Jabbar, while talking to APP here on Thursday, said the MDA had introduced two housing colonies, including Fatima Jinnah and Shah Rukn-e-Alam, in the city.

He said that Shah Rukn-e-Alam colony had been completed while Fatima Jinnah was in final stages. He added that all basic facilities were available in these housing colonies.

He said the MDA governing body meeting would be held on July 27 in which the housing colony project would be brought under discussion.

He hoped that housing colony would be approved from the governing body and work would be start soon on it.

He said the MDA officials had visited sites in the city regarding land identification for the colony. He added that the plots would be given on easy instalments.

He said that there were 214 illegal housing schemes in the city and added that issue would also be discussed in the upcoming governing body meeting.