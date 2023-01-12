MDA to register FIR against owner, developer of an illegal housing colony

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) on Thursday has decided to register FIR against the owner and developers of Royal Orchard Housing Scheme for illegally selling files of plots of the housing colony.

In line with special directives of the Director General MDA, Qaiser Saleem, the MDA has decided to register FIR against the owner and developers of Royal Orchard Housing Scheme for illegal selling files of plots. The MDA sources said that the Overseas Block of the colony was not registered with the Multan Development Authority. The owners and developers were selling fake files of overseas block plots and looting money from the citizens through fraud.

The DG MDA has directed the enforcement department to register FIR against the owner, developers and others involved in this illegal practice.