UrduPoint.com

MDA Will Hand Over Metro Command, Control Building For South Punjab Secretariat Within March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2022 | 07:43 PM

MDA will hand over Metro Command, Control building for South Punjab secretariat within March

Director General (DG) Multan Development Authority (MDA), Kaisar Saleem directed officials concerned to get two floors of Metro Command & Control buildings ready within current month for shifting of South Punjab secretariat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Multan Development Authority (MDA), Kaisar Saleem directed officials concerned to get two floors of Metro Command & Control buildings ready within current month for shifting of South Punjab secretariat.

Expressing annoyance over incomplete work, he ordered to issue explanation to the contractor and in charge .

He issued the orders during a visit to command & Control building here on Monday.

MDA Director Engineering, Rana Wasim, Staff Officer Technical, Aleem Majid and others were present.

Briefing the DG, Wasim stated that 95 pc work completed on the floors of the building adding that these would be handed over to South Punjab secretariat within this month.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Metro Visit

Recent Stories

Women should acquire martial arts skills for sake ..

Women should acquire martial arts skills for sake of self-defense: Japan's Actin ..

31 seconds ago
 KPCTA to hold event for paying tribute to Ghani Kh ..

KPCTA to hold event for paying tribute to Ghani Khan

34 seconds ago
 DC to ensure implementation on Ramzan ordinance

DC to ensure implementation on Ramzan ordinance

36 seconds ago
 Provision of safe, nutritious food to public top p ..

Provision of safe, nutritious food to public top priority: Atif Khan

38 seconds ago
 EU Agrees on New 500Mln Euro Program to Support Uk ..

EU Agrees on New 500Mln Euro Program to Support Ukraine - German Defense Ministe ..

25 minutes ago
 9 killed, 1,489 injured in Punjab road accidents

9 killed, 1,489 injured in Punjab road accidents

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>