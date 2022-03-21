MDA will hand over Metro Command, Control building for South Punjab secretariat within March

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Multan Development Authority (MDA), Kaisar Saleem directed officials concerned to get two floors of Metro Command & Control buildings ready within current month for shifting of South Punjab secretariat.

Expressing annoyance over incomplete work, he ordered to issue explanation to the contractor and in charge .

He issued the orders during a visit to command & Control building here on Monday.

MDA Director Engineering, Rana Wasim, Staff Officer Technical, Aleem Majid and others were present.

Briefing the DG, Wasim stated that 95 pc work completed on the floors of the building adding that these would be handed over to South Punjab secretariat within this month.