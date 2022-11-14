MDCAT 2022 conducted at 13 centers of 9 regions across KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The Medical Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) for admission to all public and private medical and dental colleges of the province was successfully conducted across Khyber Pakhtunkwa with participation of a total of 46,230 candidates, out of which 27,871 were male and 18,359 were female students.

The test was managed by the Education, Testing & Evaluating Agency (ETEA) in nine different regions of the province including Peshawar, Abbottabad, Kohat, Malakand, Swat, Swabi, Mardan, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The official announcement of the test results will be made by the Pakistan Medical Commission on November 17, while the answer bubble sheet copy of the concerned students along with the key will be uploaded on the ETEA website within 24 hours from which the students can draw their own results.

According to the details, 18,295 students in the Peshawar region, 4,614 in the Abbottabad region, 5,416 in the Swat region, 2,693 in DI Khan, 2,212 in Bannu, 5,305 in the Mardan region, 2,183 in the Swabi region, 2,399 in Kohat and 3,113 students in Malakand region participated in the test.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Daud Khan said that due to the record increase in the number of male and female students this year, holding the test across the province was a big deal for KMU, ETEA, and the provincial government.

"It was a great challenge in which by the grace of Allah we all succeeded and we are deeply grateful to all the institutions concerned and organizers for the peaceful conduction of the test," he added.

Meanwhile, in a statement vice chancellor of KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq expressed his gratitude to ETEA, KMU, all administrators, examination staff, civil administration, police, and especially students and their parents for the successful conduct of the test and expressed hope that all concerned would have the same feeling and enthusiasm to perform their duties with passion in the future.

He said that the participation of such a "large number of students" in the test was a sign of confidence in the noble profession of medicine, which is a "source of encouragement and satisfaction for all of us".