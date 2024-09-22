MDCAT-2024 conducted amid peaceful environment in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The district administration made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the holding of the Medical and Dental Colleges admission test (MDCAT-2024) in a peaceful and transparent manner here on Sunday.

As part of such efforts, high officials of the district administration including the deputy commissioner Sarah Rehman paid a visit to Gomal Medical College to review facilities and security arrangements on the premises.

According to the district administration district police had also made effective security arrangements besides the traffic police had deployed its cops at different points of road leading to the examination center at Gomal medical college to facilitate students.

Similarly parking and special seating facilities for parents accompanying children were put in place.

Moreover, the rescue 1122 had also made arrangements to facilitate students and successfully tackle any emergency

