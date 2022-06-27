UrduPoint.com

MDCAT Dental Program Passing Percentage Reduced To 55%: PMC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2022 | 08:21 PM

MDCAT dental program passing percentage reduced to 55%: PMC

Pakistan Medical Commission's (PMC) Medical and Dental Council on Monday approved reducing the MDCAT passing percentage for the dental program from 65% to 55% for the upcoming admissions in dental colleges of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission's (PMC) Medical and Dental Council on Monday approved reducing the MDCAT passing percentage for the dental program from 65% to 55% for the upcoming admissions in dental colleges of Pakistan.

The council meeting chaired by the President of PMC, Dr. Arshad Taqi, upon the recommendations of the National Medical and Dental Academic board in respect of the MDCAT curriculum weightage of subjects was approved with minor changes.

The topic of Gout as recommended by the Academic Board has been removed from the MDCAT curriculum.

Academic Board recommendations are based on inputs from Provincial Higher Secondary Boards while confirming that the MDCAT curriculum is in line with National Curriculum 2006 as well as with the provincial curriculums and does not exceed or appear to hold anything to be out of the syllabus.

Some of the Provincial Boards suggested the removal of certain topics in biology even though they exist in the HSSC curriculum.

The Academic Board rejected the request as these are the topics which are significant in terms of knowledge-based for a student to be admitted to dental and medical college.

The weightage of questions in respective subjects of the MDCAT curriculum has been slightly modified with Biology from 32% to 34%, Physics and Chemistry from 26.5% to 27%, English from 10% to 9%, and Logical Reasoning from 5% to 3%.

The medical and dental college admission test would consist of 210 questions based on the decided percentages.

Related Topics

Pakistan Student HSSC From

Recent Stories

Simran Singh says his victory strengthens Khalista ..

Simran Singh says his victory strengthens Khalistan movement

2 minutes ago
 UN Ocean Conference opens with call for urgent ste ..

UN Ocean Conference opens with call for urgent steps to reverse ocean's decline

4 minutes ago
 20 profiteers fined in Khanewal

20 profiteers fined in Khanewal

4 minutes ago
 140 buses become operational on Malir to Tower rou ..

140 buses become operational on Malir to Tower route : Murtaza Wahab

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

4 minutes ago
 International conference on urban horticulture con ..

International conference on urban horticulture concludes at Pir Mhr Ali Shah Ari ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.