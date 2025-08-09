MDCAT exam 2025 to be held on October 5: PMDC

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council on Saturday has announced that the year 2025 Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) will be conducted on October 5, 2025

According to PMDC spokesperson, the MDCAT exam is going to be conducted by universities nominated by the federal and provincial authorities, not by PMDC.

However, PMDC as a regulator has developed a uniform syllabus for the MDCAT in consultation with all stakeholders, including federal and provincial authorities, he added.

He clarified that there is no 80 perfect increase in MDCAT examination fee

as only Rs 1000 has been added to the previous year's fee which was Rs 8000. This year fee is Rs 9000, which is an increment of 12.5 percent, not 80 percent as circulated in the social media.

He said that PM&DC has also invested heavily in developing a question bank based on a common syllabus agreed upon by the provinces.

He said that the council decided to revise the fee on request of the examination-conducting universities due to rising costs of paper printing, enhanced security protocols and logistical arrangements, Payments for examiners, invigilators, and administrative staff and ensuring adequate seating and facilities for candidates nationwide and international venues.

Despite significant inflation and increasing operational costs, PM&DC remains steadfast to affordability and fairness, he added.

He said that the council has taken a balanced approach to ensure that the exam remains accessible to all candidates while maintaining quality and integrity in the testing process.

"PMDC reaffirms transparent, responsible, and merit-based admissions, ensuring equal opportunities for all aspiring medical and dental students."

The MDCAT will be conducted through the admitting or test conducting universities including University of Health Sciences, Lahore (for Punjab Province), Sukkur IBA University, Sukkur (for Sindh Province), Khyber Medical University, Peshawar (for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province), Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Quetta (for Balochistan Province), Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad (for Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and for international Riyadh, Saudi Arabia).

The schedule for MDCAT-2025 online registration for both local and international candidates began on August 8, 2025 and will close on August 25, 2025. After this date, registration will only be accepted with late fee, which will remain open until September 1st, 2025.

He said that the candidates must carefully select one city and centre for the MDCAT and fill out the application with all necessary requirements otherwise, the online system will reject the application.

The test will be a paper-based, multiple-choice exam to be conducted in English, comprising 180 MCQs with no negative marking, besides Biology (81), Chemistry (45), Physics (36), English (9), and Logical Reasoning (9).

He said that the curriculum/syllabus is available at www.pmdc.pk, and candidates must complete their registration through mdcat.pmdc.pk. as incomplete applications will not be accepted.