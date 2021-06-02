UrduPoint.com
MDCAT Exam Syllabus Finalized

Sumaira FH 51 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 10:16 PM

The National Medical and Dental Academic Board meeting was held here on Wednesday to finalize the NLE (MBBS) and MDCAT examinations' structure and syllabus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The National Medical and Dental Academic board meeting was held here on Wednesday to finalize the NLE (MBBS) and MDCAT examinations' structure and syllabus.

The recommendations have been forwarded to the Medical and Dental Council, where the body will convene on Friday for final approval and implementation thereafter.

According to the Pakistan Medical Commission spokesman, the commission is committed in its efforts to maintain the highest standards of transparency and competence, following rigorous protocols of approval processes across multiple channels.

He said that PMC is striving to set standards of excellence and continues to work towards implementing them in every medical and dental institute across Pakistan, both for postgraduate and undergraduate education.

