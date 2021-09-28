MDCAT exam system functioning properly: PMC

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has said that the MDCAT examination was being conducted strictly as per the syllabus and structure prepared by the National Medical and Dental Academic Board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has said that the MDCAT examination was being conducted strictly as per the syllabus and structure prepared by the National Medical and Dental Academic board.

According to PMC, the MDCAT exam system was functioning properly and the interim results are correct, however, subject to the post-exam analysis and the final results to be issued thereafter.

It added the final results of the technical review specifically pertaining to the concerns raised by the students will be made public at the conclusion of the exam.

At the conclusion of the exam a post-exam analysis will be carried out by a team of experts as per international standards, it added.

Meanwhile, students on Tuesday continued their protest against the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT), demanding the PMC to immediately address their concerns related to the exams.

They urged to immediately stop this test system and announce to hold merit-based fresh exams as a majority of brilliant students got unexpected low marks.

They said questions should be selected from within the syllabus and exams should be held on a single day so that all students get similar question papers and equal opportunity.