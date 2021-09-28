UrduPoint.com

MDCAT Exam System Functioning Properly: PMC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 09:38 PM

MDCAT exam system functioning properly: PMC

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has said that the MDCAT examination was being conducted strictly as per the syllabus and structure prepared by the National Medical and Dental Academic Board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has said that the MDCAT examination was being conducted strictly as per the syllabus and structure prepared by the National Medical and Dental Academic board.

According to PMC, the MDCAT exam system was functioning properly and the interim results are correct, however, subject to the post-exam analysis and the final results to be issued thereafter.

It added the final results of the technical review specifically pertaining to the concerns raised by the students will be made public at the conclusion of the exam.

At the conclusion of the exam a post-exam analysis will be carried out by a team of experts as per international standards, it added.

Meanwhile, students on Tuesday continued their protest against the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT), demanding the PMC to immediately address their concerns related to the exams.

They urged to immediately stop this test system and announce to hold merit-based fresh exams as a majority of brilliant students got unexpected low marks.

They said questions should be selected from within the syllabus and exams should be held on a single day so that all students get similar question papers and equal opportunity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest All From

Recent Stories

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-f ..

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-face learning from 3 Oct

25 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces v ..

Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

25 minutes ago
 4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

25 minutes ago
 Lady Doctor lost her life in resistance to robbery ..

Lady Doctor lost her life in resistance to robbery attempt in Lahore

1 hour ago
 AIMS school and college carry out vaccination driv ..

AIMS school and college carry out vaccination drive

1 hour ago
 Emirates Health Services celebrates World Heart Da ..

Emirates Health Services celebrates World Heart Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.