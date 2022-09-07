UrduPoint.com

MDCAT Exams Postponed Due To Floods

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 06:57 PM

The Medical and Dental Colleges Entrance test (MDCAT) Examinations 2022 has been postponed for indefinite period due to country wide devastation caused by floods, said Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Abdul Qadir Patel

Talking to media persons, he said the tests have been postponed by newly constituted Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) in view of flood situation in the country.

Talking to media persons, he said the tests have been postponed by newly constituted Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) in view of flood situation in the country.

A large number students failed to apply for admission due to floods as electricity and internet services were disconnected at various parts of the country especially in flood hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan. The registration has been opened for two weeks and remaining students can apply for the tests.

Abdul Qadir Patel said the minimum required percentage to apply for the admissions to MBBS has also been decreased from 65 to 55 percent marks and the requirements for BDS admission has been decreased from 55 to 45 percent marks to discourage tendency of getting admissions abroad. Nearly, 16,000 students were studying in foreign medical colleges, draining out Rs 50 billion annually.

The minister said it has unanimously been decided to reinstate all the PMC employees whose services were terminated under compulsory golden handshake scheme.

He said the council has also decided to review National Licensing Examination (NLE) for Pakistani graduates, however, this exam would continue for foreigners.

