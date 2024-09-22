Open Menu

MDCAT Exams Successfully Conducted Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

MDCAT exams successfully conducted across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 was successfully held under the supervision of Khyber Medical University (KMU) across 13 centers in seven cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These cities included Peshawar, Abbottabad, Kohat, Chakdara, Mardan, Swat, and Dera Ismail Khan.

A total of 42,329 students participated in the test, with 23,339 male and 18,990 female candidates.

The smooth execution of the examination was met with praise from students and parents, commending the excellent arrangements made by KMU, the Federal and provincial authorities, and the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

Senior officials, including the Health Secretary, Peshawar Commissioner, Director General of Health, and representatives from FIA and IB, visited examination centers in Peshawar, accompanied by KMU Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Zia Ul Haq.

Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq expressed his gratitude to KMU staff, Chief Secretary, Divisional and Deputy Commissioners, DPOs, Traffic Police, and security agencies for their support.

He described the successful conduct of the MDCAT as a major challenge and thanked for its peaceful completion, facilitated by robust security measures.

Final results are expected to be announced within 72 hours and will be available on KMU’s official website.

