MDCAT exams to continue as per schedule: PMC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Wednesday clarified that the MDCAT exams will continue as per scheduled across the country without any cancellation or delay at any of the examination center in Pakistan.

According to PMC, the MDCAT exams are being carried out locally and internationally at designated PMC's centres from 30th August to 30th September 2021.

It said that the Sindh High Court has disposed of the petition seeking cancellation of exams while Multan High Court order was specifically for one applicant who had asked for a reschedule and the court had directed PMC to suspend her exam and not cancel her MDCAT admission.

It said that any student appearing in a board of Intermediate and Secondary education (theory or practical) or medical admission test across the country and if the date of examination conflicts with the student's scheduled date for the MDCAT, the student can now apply for rescheduling and their test will be rescheduled on account of conflict of their examination dates.

The PMC said that a copy of the date sheet will be required along with the applicants and advised all such students to submit their application form at https://mdcat.pmc.gov.pk/ExaminationForm/Index It added if MDCAT applicant needs to shift from their Pakistan test center to an international test center in Doha, Dubai, Riyadh, Toronto, Chicago, or London, he or she should email to rescheduling@pmc.gov.pk.

It asked the applicants to follow guidelines for the MDCAT exam like bringing a printout of the roll number slip that has been emailed with verification.

All MDCAT applicants have been asked to bring original and valid identification documents.

The applicants have been asked to bring one of these documents CNIC, NADRA Smart Card, or Juvenile Card (if not available bring original slip from NADRA with details along with father's original CNIC and original matriculation or intermediate mark sheet with photo ID), NICOP, passport or original B-Forms (acceptable as a special provision along with father's original CNIC and original matriculation or intermediate mark sheet with photo ID).

The commission said that any student with tests COVID-19 positive and their scheduled examination date is within a 10 DAY period from the date of their COVID-19 test will be allowed to skip the scheduled slot for the exam as long as the form is filled and submitted in advance.

It added an infected student will be required to submit a COVID-19 positive test report from any of the designated labs only which includes Shifa Laboratories (Islamabad), SKMH, Chughtai, AKU (Punjab), AKU, Indus, Chughtai, Ziauddin Hospital (Sindh), RMI, North-West Hospital, LRH (KPK), AKU, FJ Hospital (Balochistan), CMH Laboratories (Gilgit Baltistan) and CMH Laboratories (AJK).

It said that the COVID-19 positive test report will be verified and cross-checked with the laboratory by PMC and that submitting a fake document will result in the cancellation of exam registration.

The examination will be scheduled within a vacant slot during the MDCAT and if no slots are available, a special exam will be conducted after the last date.

It added the applicants are required to bring a printout of the COVID-19 positive test stamped by the recommended laboratory which will be validated again before allowing entry into the examination centre.