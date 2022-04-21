UrduPoint.com

MDCAT Next Test's Date To Be Announced Soon: PMC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 03:04 PM

MDCAT next test's date to be announced soon: PMC

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Thursday said that the next MDCAT test will be conducted national wide through its central computerized system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Thursday said that the next MDCAT test will be conducted national wide through its central computerized system.

According to PMC spokesperson, the commission will soon announce the date for holding of next MDCAT test across the country.

He advised the students and parents to avoid following unauthentic and misleading information and fake news about MDCAT.

It is pertinent to mention here that PMC already announced to change its policy of allowing only three National Licensing Exam (NLE) attempts as now there will be no limit to the number of attempts during the prescribed period of five years.

The spokesperson said that the Medical and Dental Council has duly approved modification in National Licensing Exam policy requiring qualification of NLE to the extent that a student must qualify the NLE (Step 1 and Step 2, as applicable) within a maximum period of five years from the date of completion of house job or the first attempt, whichever is earlier.

He added the time limitation will not apply to applicants who already hold a foreign practitioners license.

He said that the PMC was making efforts to improve standards of healthcare delivery in Pakistan by fostering an environment that produces healthcare practitioners who imbibe the values of compassion, commitment, and excellence.

He said that the PMC was striving to improve healthcare education through the advancement of quality medical and dental education in Pakistan.

He added the healthcare regulator is setting benchmarks in line with global best practices to ensure quality healthcare for every citizen of our great nation.

The spokesperson said that the PMC was working with determination and motivation to devise, place and implement all those policies which are in the larger interest of the nation and students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Student Job All From Best

Recent Stories

Cotton cultivation be completed by May 15: expert

Cotton cultivation be completed by May 15: expert

22 minutes ago
 Mazar-i-Sharif Mosque Blast Kills 5 People, Injure ..

Mazar-i-Sharif Mosque Blast Kills 5 People, Injures 65 More - Reports

22 minutes ago
 Thunderstorm rain with gusty winds likely at scatt ..

Thunderstorm rain with gusty winds likely at scattered places: Met

22 minutes ago
 DPO takes notice of illegal occupation at Lashariw ..

DPO takes notice of illegal occupation at Lashariwala forest

24 minutes ago
 BTS to return with another season of 'The BTS Reci ..

BTS to return with another season of 'The BTS Recipe'

24 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians congratulate Durrani on election ..

Parliamentarians congratulate Durrani on election as NA Deputy Speaker unopposed ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.