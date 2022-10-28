MDCAT registration portal opened to change centers

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has opened its MDCAT registration portal for the change of provincial centers for students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has opened its MDCAT registration portal for the change of provincial centers for students.

The spokesperson of PMC informed the media on Friday that all students who intend to change their MDCAT provincial centers for the MDCAT exam can now change their province centers.

PMC has opened its registration portal for only those students who want to change their examining university from one province to another province (only inter-provincial).

The students can only change their examination center one time.

The PMC MDCAT registration portal will be opened from 29th October 2022 till 2nd November 2022 till 12 noon.

This decision has been made by the competent authority to facilitate the students to appear for the MDCAT exam in their respective provinces.

The commission said that this is the last chance for center change and added that no further request will be entertained after 2nd November 2022.

The MDCAT exam is going to be held on 13th November 2022. The MDCAT exam will be paper-based manual exam and the answer keys of the papers will be uploaded by the concerned universities on the PMC website on the same day after the exam.