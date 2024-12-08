MDCAT Retake Exam Conducted In Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Medical and Dentil Council (PMDC) has conducted the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) retake exam-2024 across Sindh on Sunday.
On the directives of the Sindh high Court, Karachi the IBA University Sukkur was assigned the task to conduct the retake MDCAT exam across Sind.
Pesident PM&DC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj in a statement issued by PM&DC apprised that the exam was held in seven centers in five divisions including Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Banazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana.
A total 38,684 candidates appeared in the retake exam.
Dr. Rizwan Taj said that as the IBA University Sukkar was given the task to conduct the MDCAT retake exam, PM&DC assigned officers to observe the MDCAT retake exam at all the centers at the request of IBA University Sukkar.
He said that the examination commenced at 11:55 a.m. simultaneously across Sindh and was successfully concluded after a duration of three hours and 30 minutes. He visited all examination centers in Karachi during the MDCAT exams and met with Sakandar Asif Sheikh, Vice chancellor of IBA University Sukkar and Secretary of Health Sindh.
PM&DC officers were also present at all the centers for supervision, he said and added that the provincial, divisional and district authorities including security agencies, FIA and IB were also deputed for necessary support.
IBA Sukkur authorities gave fool-proof arrangements for the smooth conduct of the test.
The President PM&DC had a high high-powered vigilance committee meeting a day before the MDCAT examination with key stakeholders to discuss the preparations and security arrangements.
Among the participants were the Secretary Health Sindh, the Secretary universities and boards, special Secretary Home department and Vice-Chancellor of IBA University Sukkar and Director of examination PM&DC.
The discussions focused on enhancing coordination, streamlining examination logistics, and addressing any challenges faced by candidates during the process.
He emphasized the collaboration among provincial authorities, educational institutions, and examination bodies to maintain the maximum standards in medical education.
Prof.Taj highlighted that PM&DC is committed to ensuring uniformity and transparency in future examinations across the country. To achieve this, a dedicated committee of experts has been meeting regularly at PM&DC to develop a comprehensive plan for upcoming exams, emphasizing fairness and consistency in the evaluation process, he added.
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM condoles with Hiraj over his father's death2 minutes ago
-
Tobacco industry shifting over manipulative tactics to influence public opinion: Experts2 minutes ago
-
Hockey players receive triumphant welcome2 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to start sunflower cultivation12 minutes ago
-
PM grieved at death of Ayaz's sister12 minutes ago
-
Lost, renewable licences can be renewed from home12 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Regional Head highlights importance of public grievance resolution12 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori visits Karachi Port, congrats Italian ship on arrival12 minutes ago
-
2 members gang involved in street crimes busted12 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in accident:12 minutes ago
-
Wanted accused arrested22 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 165,572 power pilferers22 minutes ago