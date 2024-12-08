Open Menu

MDCAT Retake Exam Conducted In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM

MDCAT retake exam conducted in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Medical and Dentil Council (PMDC) has conducted the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) retake exam-2024 across Sindh on Sunday.

On the directives of the Sindh high Court, Karachi the IBA University Sukkur was assigned the task to conduct the retake MDCAT exam across Sind.

Pesident PM&DC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj in a statement issued by PM&DC apprised that the exam was held in seven centers in five divisions including Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Banazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana.

A total 38,684 candidates appeared in the retake exam.

Dr. Rizwan Taj said that as the IBA University Sukkar was given the task to conduct the MDCAT retake exam, PM&DC assigned officers to observe the MDCAT retake exam at all the centers at the request of IBA University Sukkar.

He said that the examination commenced at 11:55 a.m. simultaneously across Sindh and was successfully concluded after a duration of three hours and 30 minutes. He visited all examination centers in Karachi during the MDCAT exams and met with Sakandar Asif Sheikh, Vice chancellor of IBA University Sukkar and Secretary of Health Sindh.

PM&DC officers were also present at all the centers for supervision, he said and added that the provincial, divisional and district authorities including security agencies, FIA and IB were also deputed for necessary support.

IBA Sukkur authorities gave fool-proof arrangements for the smooth conduct of the test.

The President PM&DC had a high high-powered vigilance committee meeting a day before the MDCAT examination with key stakeholders to discuss the preparations and security arrangements.

Among the participants were the Secretary Health Sindh, the Secretary universities and boards, special Secretary Home department and Vice-Chancellor of IBA University Sukkar and Director of examination PM&DC.

The discussions focused on enhancing coordination, streamlining examination logistics, and addressing any challenges faced by candidates during the process.

He emphasized the collaboration among provincial authorities, educational institutions, and examination bodies to maintain the maximum standards in medical education.

Prof.Taj highlighted that PM&DC is committed to ensuring uniformity and transparency in future examinations across the country. To achieve this, a dedicated committee of experts has been meeting regularly at PM&DC to develop a comprehensive plan for upcoming exams, emphasizing fairness and consistency in the evaluation process, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Education Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Federal Investigation Agency Sunday Pakistan Medical And Dental Council All Institute Of Business Administration Court

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

22 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

23 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

23 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

24 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan