MDCAT students call on Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :A delegation of students, who took the MDCAT test met Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House.

According to a communique, the students complained that the MDCAT test was taken outside the syllabus.

The governor said that the students have drawn his attention to an important issue and in this regard, the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and other relevant institutions would be contacted.

He said that steps would be taken to resolve this problem in the interest of the students.