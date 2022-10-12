UrduPoint.com

MDCAT Test 2022 For Admissions In KMU On Nov 13

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 06:40 PM

MDCAT Test 2022 for admissions in KMU on Nov 13

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The MDCAT 2022 test for admissions in medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held simultaneously on November 13 at various centers of the province.

The test would consist of a three-hour paper as per the syllabus and guidelines of the Pakistan Medical Commission. The test would start at 11 am and end at 2 pm.

These decisions were taken in a special meeting of the Provincial Admission Committee held under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra. The vice chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq, the Secretary of Health, and other relevant officials also attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that ETEA would make the paper of the said test in the light of the syllabus of the Pakistan Medical Commission and KMU would be responsible for the arrangements for the test.

Regarding the test, it was also decided that the carbon copy of the test would be provided to the students at the end of the paper and the KEY of the test would be uploaded on the website of PMC, ETEA, and KMU at 9 pm on the same day.

It was also decided that after obtaining the data of all the students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from PMC, these students would soon be allotted their roll number slips and test centers, while the PMC would also be approached for all the costs to be rendered on the test.

In the meeting, it was decided to hold a meeting immediately with the relevant authorities of ETEA under the chairmanship of the Secretary of Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss and decide further issues.

