MDCAT test being held amid strict security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under the special direction of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, have implemented tight security arrangements at Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) centers across the district.

According to a police spokesperson, the MDCAT is currently being held across Pakistan under the supervision of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

Students are prohibited from carrying mobile phones, wallets, or any electronic devices during the exam, as per a notification issued by the department.

He said mobile phone signals will also be blocked, with jammers installed at the test centers to ensure security.

Additionally, mobile and internet services within a 500-meter radius of the exam centers have been suspended from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM to facilitate the smooth conduct of the examination, he added.

He said robust security measures are in place at examination centers throughout the ICT Police District.

"The police urge the public to refrain from participating in any illegal activities during this period," he added.

He further stated that the ICT Police are dedicated to protecting the lives and property of citizens.

Citizens should report any suspicious activity by calling 15.