Open Menu

MDCAT Test Being Held Amid Strict Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM

MDCAT test being held amid strict security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under the special direction of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, have implemented tight security arrangements at Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) centers across the district.

According to a police spokesperson, the MDCAT is currently being held across Pakistan under the supervision of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

Students are prohibited from carrying mobile phones, wallets, or any electronic devices during the exam, as per a notification issued by the department.

He said mobile phone signals will also be blocked, with jammers installed at the test centers to ensure security.

Additionally, mobile and internet services within a 500-meter radius of the exam centers have been suspended from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM to facilitate the smooth conduct of the examination, he added.

He said robust security measures are in place at examination centers throughout the ICT Police District.

"The police urge the public to refrain from participating in any illegal activities during this period," he added.

He further stated that the ICT Police are dedicated to protecting the lives and property of citizens.

Citizens should report any suspicious activity by calling 15.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Internet Police Mobile Nasir Pakistan Medical And Dental Council From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

9 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

18 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 day ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan