MDCAT test conducts in Larkana peacefully

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Like other cities of Sindh, in Larkana under the IBA Sukkur Testing Service following the ruling of court orders, in connection with the new year admissions in the medical and dental colleges affiliated to the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana here on Sunday. MD- CAT test conducted in the police training school of the city.

The entrance test was conducted in which 250 seats were allotted to Chandka Medical College Larkana, 100 seats to Ghulam Mohammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur and 50 seats to Bibi Asifa Dental College Larkana.

More than 4,000 candidates participated, the entry test continued from 10:30 am to 2:00 pm without any break. On the other hand, Sindh Home Department was enforcing Section 144 around other examination centers of Sindh including Larkana. Mobile jammers have been installed in the centers.

Apart from this ban on bringing mobile phones, calculators, books, note boards, bags, electronic devices, smart phones, watches, headphones, bluetooth devices to the examination center was imposed.

On the other hand by installing CCTV cameras, metal detectors, jammers at various locations inside and outside the center during the MD-CAT entry test.

Walk-through gates have been installed at the main entrance and a large number of male and female personnel have been deployed to tighten the security arrangements.

During the entrance test, the management of IBA University, PMDC and Sukkur IEA Testing Service and the designated Focal Person conducted the entire entry. Supervised the test to ensure the transparency of the entry test, on the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa. SPP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso reviewed the security situation of the medical entry test where he visited the Police Training School Larkana.

During the medical entry test, various issues including police deployment were reviewed. On this occasion, SSP Larkana police officers and personnel. Including meetings with the officials of the relevant institutions, discovered the problems faced and issued orders to resolve them in a timely manner.

Dow The University of Health Sciences Karachi had conducted the MD-CAT entry test at other places including Larkana, in which 26 students were admitted after the paper was leaked.

In the light of Court decisions issued on October MD-CAT Entry Test was reconducted again.