MDCAT test peacefully continue in 11 centers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT), organized by Khyber Medical University (KMU), will peacefully continue on Sunday in 11 centers of the province.

The MDCAT test is continuing in seven cities of the province: Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat, Chakdara, Kohat, and Dera Ismail Khan, including four centers in Peshawar: Islamia Collegiate Ground Peshawar, Hostel No.

2 Ground Peshawar University, Pakistan Forest Institute Ground Peshawar University Public school opposite Peshawar University, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, KMU-IMS Kohat, Gomal Medical College DI Khan, Ayub Medical College Abbottabad, University of Malakand Chakdara, and University of Swat Charbagh.

More than 46,000 students are participating in this test.