Open Menu

MDCAT Test Peacefully Continue In 11 Centers

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2023 | 12:20 PM

MDCAT test peacefully continue in 11 centers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT), organized by Khyber Medical University (KMU), will peacefully continue on Sunday in 11 centers of the province.

The MDCAT test is continuing in seven cities of the province: Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat, Chakdara, Kohat, and Dera Ismail Khan, including four centers in Peshawar: Islamia Collegiate Ground Peshawar, Hostel No.

2 Ground Peshawar University, Pakistan Forest Institute Ground Peshawar University Public school opposite Peshawar University, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, KMU-IMS Kohat, Gomal Medical College DI Khan, Ayub Medical College Abbottabad, University of Malakand Chakdara, and University of Swat Charbagh.

More than 46,000 students are participating in this test.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Abbottabad Swat Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Malakand Charbagh Gomal Sunday Khyber Medical University

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

20 hours ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

20 hours ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

20 hours ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

21 hours ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan