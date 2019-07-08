UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MDCAT To Be Held In 13 Cities On August 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 08:41 PM

MDCAT to be held in 13 cities on August 25

Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Monday directed the divisional commissioners to ensure the best arrangements for entry test for admissions in medical and dental colleges to be conducted by University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore in 13 cities of the province on August 25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Monday directed the divisional commissioners to ensure the best arrangements for entry test for admissions in medical and dental colleges to be conducted by University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore in 13 cities of the province on August 25.

Speaking at a video-link meeting at Civil Secretariat, the Chief Secretary said that a plan be finalized in consultation with stakeholders for smooth conduct of the entry test, keeping in view past experiences. He mentioned that besides provision of foolproof security, parking place, drinking water, waiting area for parents at examination centres, other necessary arrangements in view of monsoon season also be completed at the earliest.

He asked the officers to keep close liaison with administration of UHS and other relevant departments in connection with holding of the entry test. He said that transparency in the test would help promote merit. "Only best students can enter in the profession of medical. Quality cannot be compromised in this matter of national importance," he added.

UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram told the meeting that entry test would be held at a time in 13 cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Hassan Abdal and Rahim Yar Khan. He mentioned that the test would start at 10am and conclude at 12:30pm.

He said that modern technology is being used in preparation of the paper and its transportation so that its secrecy could be ensured. He mentioned that more than 70,000 candidates are expected to appear in the test. This year, it would be mandatory for candidates to bring original CNIC/NICOP/POC/Smart Card for Juvenile to be issued by NADRA or original passport for appearing in the test, he concluded.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Specialized Healthcare, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO Lahore and officer concerned whereas divisional commissioners, and regional police officers joined the meeting through video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Police Technology Punjab Water Gujrat Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot August Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Chief Minister takes notice of police torture in M ..

10 seconds ago

Moscow fumes at obscene anti-Putin rant by Georgia ..

11 seconds ago

Supreme Court rejects bail plea of accused involve ..

14 seconds ago

US stocks retreat on shifting Fed expectations

17 seconds ago

Nadal into seventh Wimbledon quarter-final

10 minutes ago

US Envoy Volker Says US Supports Zelenskyy's Effor ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.