Open Menu

MDCAT To Be Held Simultaneously At All Centers

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 11:12 PM

MDCAT to be held simultaneously at all centers

The MDCAT-2023 examination will be conducted nationally and internationally on August 27, 2023 (Sunday), through admitting universities of all provinces, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The MDCAT-2023 examination will be conducted nationally and internationally on August 27, 2023 (Sunday), through admitting universities of all provinces, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the In-charge Examinations Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC), the paper-based exam will be conducted simultaneously at all centres and venues.

The MDCAT result 2023 of one province will be valid for the entire country.

Candidates have been directed to choose to conduct university through which he or she wants to appear for MDCAT-2023.

The editing option will only be open for a limited period of 48 hours from 6th and 7th August 2023.

The candidates have also been advised that they can make the changes on the mentioned dates accordingly.

This option will be provided across the country and will be available for one time only.

The details of the universities and their venues are as: Balochistan, Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences, Quetta (venue Quetta).

Sindh, Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi (venues included Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khyber Medical University, Peshawar (venues included Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Abbottabad, Swabi and Malakand.

Islamabad Capital Territory, Shaheed Zulfiqar All Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad with the venue of Islamabad.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Rawalakot, Rawalpindi.

Gilgit Baltistan, Shaheed Zulfiqar All Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad, Gilgit International venues included Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad (Riyadh, and Dubai).

Punjab, University of Health Sciences, Lahore (venues included Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Gujrat.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Quetta Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Swat Dubai Riyadh Jammu Hyderabad Gujrat Sahiwal Kohat Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Larkana Sialkot Malakand Swabi Bolan Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur August Sunday Khyber Medical University Pakistan Medical And Dental Council All From

Recent Stories

Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura ..

Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura

57 seconds ago
 US Sanctions IS Finance Mastermind for Somalia - T ..

US Sanctions IS Finance Mastermind for Somalia - Treasury

58 seconds ago
 Russia Ready to Work Together to Prevent Conflicts ..

Russia Ready to Work Together to Prevent Conflicts on African Continent - Putin

1 minute ago
 US Fed's inflation fight enters new phase

US Fed's inflation fight enters new phase

30 seconds ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) stays work on CBD proj ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stays work on CBD projects

4 minutes ago
 US House Passes 2024 Appropriations Bill for Veter ..

US House Passes 2024 Appropriations Bill for Veterans Care, Military Constructio ..

4 minutes ago
Putin Says Optimistic About Future of Russia's Rel ..

Putin Says Optimistic About Future of Russia's Relations With African Countries

4 minutes ago
 Biden calls climate change an 'existential threat' ..

Biden calls climate change an 'existential threat'

18 minutes ago
 Missing man found murdered in canal

Missing man found murdered in canal

18 minutes ago
 US Not Aware if Wagner Group Involved in Niger Mut ..

US Not Aware if Wagner Group Involved in Niger Mutiny - State Dept.

18 minutes ago
 Wildfires in Southern France Put Under Control - M ..

Wildfires in Southern France Put Under Control - Meteorological Service

24 minutes ago
 US in Very Close Contact With Niger Government Ami ..

US in Very Close Contact With Niger Government Amid Mutiny Attempt - State Dept.

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan