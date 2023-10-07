Open Menu

ME Violence Underscores Urgent Need To Address ‘ The Palestine Question’: PM Kakar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2023 | 11:15 PM

ME violence underscores urgent need to address ‘ the Palestine Question’: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday said that he was heartbroken by the escalating violence in the Middle East which underscored the urgent need to address ‘the Palestine Question

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday said that he was heartbroken by the escalating violence in the middle East which underscored the urgent need to address ‘the Palestine Question’.

In a post on X, the prime minister said “We urge restraint and protection of civilians. Enduring peace in the Middle East lies in a two-state solution with a viable, contiguous, sovereign State of Palestine, founded on pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif at its heart.”

