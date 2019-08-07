UrduPoint.com
Meaning Full Steps To Be Taken On Kashmir Issue: Aamir Mehmood Kiani

Wed 07th August 2019 | 02:05 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central General Secretary MNA Aamir Mehmood Kiani on Wednesday said that meaningful steps would be taken on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central General Secretary MNA Aamir Mehmood Kiani on Wednesday said that meaningful steps would be taken on Kashmir issue.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that a strong message would be given to the world on the stance of Pakistan on Kashmir dispute and illegal legislation of India on disputed territory of Kashmir was not acceptable.

He said that joint session was convened with an aim to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and devise a strategy with consensus.

He said that Pakistan stood with Kashmiri people in this difficult time. He said India internationalized Kashmir issue by taking illegal steps on status of Kashmir.

