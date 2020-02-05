Meaningfull silence of international community on Kashmir issue gives what message to the world?: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Prime Minster special assistant for information Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the end to Indian exploitation day has arrived.According to media reports, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised that he will raise Kashmiris voice as an ambassador of Kashmir in the world

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) Prime Minster special assistant for information Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the end to Indian exploitation day has arrived.According to media reports, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised that he will raise Kashmiris voice as an ambassador of Kashmir in the world.She said while addressing a rally in Islamabad that fundamental human rights are being massacred in Occupied Kashmir while Occupied Kashmir has been changed into biggest jail of the world.

Children of Occupied Kashmir are bearing Indian brutality and Kashmiris mothers, sisters and children are looking towards Pakistan while what is the message of meaning full silence of international community to the world, she added.She further said that play grounds of the occupied Kashmir were turned into military camps, Kashmiris children are in agony due to hunger and could not go to school and hospital.

Daughters of Pakistan appeal to United Nation to ensure implementation of decisions while right to freedom of independent thinking has been snatched from Kashmiris. Pakistan considers Kashmir its integral part and PM Khan has raised Kashmir dispute in courageous way, she stated.Federal Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said on this occasion that Kashmiris are being persecuted and whole Pakistani nation stands with Kashmiris.Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said in a message that the black face of so-called democracy advocates has been exposed and Pakistani Nation is, was and will stand with Kashmiris sisters and brothers.