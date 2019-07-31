UrduPoint.com
Meaningless Theatre Is Continuing : Maryam Nawaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:50 PM

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said meaningless theatre is continuing as NAB has nothing with it to ask.She tweeted: " Back from NAB

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said meaningless theatre is continuing as NAB has nothing with it to ask.She tweeted: " Back from NAB.

Told them the questions about family business have been asked & answered a zillion times & nothing found even by agenda-driven JIT.

But since the aim is to use NAB as a tool to harass & victimise, the theatre of the absurd continues."Earlier Maryam Nawaz appeared in Lahore Office NAB where she was questioned for 45 minutes.

However she could not satisfy NAB during investigation in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.Maryam Nawaz appeared before a 3-member NAB investigation team.NAB has again summoned Maryam Nawaz on August 08 and directed her to appear before NAB team with complete record.

