Measles Cases Decreasing, 8 Died In RWP: Imran Nazir
Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 11:22 PM
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir on Monday said that Measles cases were gradually decreasing and this downward trend will continue in the coming days
Presiding over a meeting to review Anti-Dengue and Measles preventive measures along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak, he said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was continuously monitoring the measles cases and added that around eight children have died of measles in Rawalpindi so far.
A total of 496 measles patients have been reported including 34 in Attock, 47 in Jhelum and 154 in Chakwal.
On the occasion, a detailed briefing was given on the arrangements being made for the prevention of dengue in Rawalpindi district.
Khawaja said that one Parliamentarian would be made supervisor on every two union councils of Rawalpindi and directed the district health authority to address past deficiencies in dengue control and continue efforts against dengue more diligently.
The presence of dengue patients is alarming in the hot season, he said and urged the residents to cooperate with govt departments in their efforts to eradicate dengue.
Apart from this, he directed the officials to remain alert dealing with the threat of the Congo virus and ensure the checking of animals at the entrances and exits of the city.
On the occasion, the health minister informed that Holy Family and other hospitals would be connected to the Command and Control system, adding efforts were being made for the security of doctors and the protection of the rights of patients and their families.
In an emergency, one patient and one attendant policy would be followed.
He said that sometimes the shortage of medicines was created deliberately, and the health department had expelled around 375 corrupt and dishonest employees.
Imran informed that seven billion rupees had been allocated for medicines in hospitals in Punjab while interviews were underway to overcome the shortage of doctors in the hospitals.
