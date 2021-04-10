Measles cases on rise in Dera, 50 affected children reported, says Doctor

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Gastroenteritis and measles have also spread rapidly in and around Dera Ismail Khan with week time 50 children were admitted into civil hospitals, doctor at the civil hospital confirmed.

With the onset of summer, various epidemics began to break out in and around Dera. Measles broke out in children with gastroenteritis in Dera, the doctor of the civil hospital told media persons.

In just one week, more than 50 children were admitted to the Civil Hospital with measles. Measles began to spread rapidly among young children. Dozens of children are currently being treated at the Civil Hospital Dera for the deadly disease.

The number of gastroenteritis and measles patients in different parts of Dera as well as in the adjoining areas started increasing rapidly.

The parents of the affected children appealed to the government to take preventative measures for this deadly disease.

It is worth mentioning last year many children died of measles. The parents of young children became terrified of this terrible disease. In the month of March alone, five hundred and fifty children were admitted to the Civil Hospital with gastroenteritis. Public social and civic circles of Dera have demanded the provincial health minister and the higher authorities to take precautionary measures to control various epidemic diseases including gastroenteritis, measles, pneumonia, diarrhea, vomiting, etc in and around Dera.