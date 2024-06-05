Measles cases surge in Punjab, 2 children lose lives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The measles outbreak in Punjab continues to escalate, with alarming increases in both suspected and confirmed cases, including the capital city of Lahore.

In the past 24 hours, two children have tragically succumbed to the disease. One child was from Lahore and the other from Rahim Yar Khan, according to the Health Department on Wednesday.

The recent fatalities bring the measles-related death toll in Lahore to four. Province-wide, the total number of children who died from measles has now reached 26.

The Health Department reported that 151 suspected cases of measles were identified across Punjab yesterday.

Of these, 43 were from Lahore, 21 from Gujranwala, 35 from Rahim Yar Khan, and 47 from Vehari. The number of confirmed measles patients in Punjab has now climbed to 3,389.

Health officials are urging parents to ensure their children are vaccinated and to seek medical attention if symptoms of measles appear. The provincial government is intensifying efforts to control the outbreak, including increased vaccination drives and public awareness campaigns.