Open Menu

Measles Cases Surge In Punjab, 2 Children Lose Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 09:49 PM

Measles cases surge in Punjab, 2 children lose lives

The measles outbreak in Punjab continues to escalate, with alarming increases in both suspected and confirmed cases, including the capital city of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The measles outbreak in Punjab continues to escalate, with alarming increases in both suspected and confirmed cases, including the capital city of Lahore.

In the past 24 hours, two children have tragically succumbed to the disease. One child was from Lahore and the other from Rahim Yar Khan, according to the Health Department on Wednesday.

The recent fatalities bring the measles-related death toll in Lahore to four. Province-wide, the total number of children who died from measles has now reached 26.

The Health Department reported that 151 suspected cases of measles were identified across Punjab yesterday.

Of these, 43 were from Lahore, 21 from Gujranwala, 35 from Rahim Yar Khan, and 47 from Vehari. The number of confirmed measles patients in Punjab has now climbed to 3,389.

Health officials are urging parents to ensure their children are vaccinated and to seek medical attention if symptoms of measles appear. The provincial government is intensifying efforts to control the outbreak, including increased vaccination drives and public awareness campaigns.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Died Rahim Yar Khan Gujranwala Vehari From Government

Recent Stories

High prices slash cigarette consumption by over 11 ..

High prices slash cigarette consumption by over 11 billion sticks

14 minutes ago
 Capital receives 8 more electric buses, reaches 30 ..

Capital receives 8 more electric buses, reaches 30 in Fleet of 160

12 minutes ago
 Randhawa orders swift allotment process for E-12 g ..

Randhawa orders swift allotment process for E-12 genuine affectees

13 minutes ago
 Senator Bushra Butt meets CPWB chairperson

Senator Bushra Butt meets CPWB chairperson

13 minutes ago
 Police arrest three, including suspect involved in ..

Police arrest three, including suspect involved in murder case

13 minutes ago
 Zhao Shiren meets Ch. Shujaat Hussain, Ch. Shafay

Zhao Shiren meets Ch. Shujaat Hussain, Ch. Shafay

36 minutes ago
Tribal areas need better infrastructure for develo ..

Tribal areas need better infrastructure for development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gove ..

36 minutes ago
 PBS organizes 3rd awareness workshop on agricultur ..

PBS organizes 3rd awareness workshop on agriculture census

35 minutes ago
 FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for ind ..

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization

35 minutes ago
 Promoting green energy to reduce environmental pol ..

Promoting green energy to reduce environmental pollution: Nasir Shah

38 minutes ago
 ATC to start jail trial of Askari Tower attack cas ..

ATC to start jail trial of Askari Tower attack case from June 11

38 minutes ago
 DPO Abbottabad holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at St. Luke' ..

DPO Abbottabad holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at St. Luke's Church to address community ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan