HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The measles virus has reportedly claimed the lives of four children in Azad Gabol village in Thana Bula Khan taluka of Jamshoro district.

A health team from the District Health Office on Friday visited the village and immunized the children.

The District Health Officer Imamuddin Khoso told the media that three years old Rukhsana, daughter of Huzoor Bux, had died a few days ago while the remaining three children passed away recently.

The deceased have been identified as eight months old Ayaz, Kubra (three) and 10 years old Abu Bakar.

The local residents told the media that more than two dozen kids in the same village were suffering from similar health conditions.

Dr Naeem Rajput of the Expanded Program for Immunization (EPI) Sindh, District Supervisor EPI Dr Imtiaz, DHO Khoso and other health officers visited the village and other nearby villages to take stock of the situation.